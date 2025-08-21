New independent gift store opens in Hastings town centre

Owned by Lily King, this is the second Heliotique she's opened, with the other well-established shop based in her hometown of Willesden Green, North West London.

Because the stores are bright, eye-catching and colourful, Heliotique is a word that blends sun and brightness, helio, and boutique, hence the name Heliotique.

Lily explains how it all started: "I opened the London shop 7 years ago. It's a very residential part of London, and there was nowhere to even buy a card from on the local high street, let alone a nice gift for somebody. So I thought I'd give it a go. Luckily, it was really well received by the local residents.

"The shop premises in London are managed by the brilliant Meanwhile Space, which is a social enterprise that creates vibrant communities and offers start-up businesses an affordable outlet in a space that is otherwise vacant or awaiting redevelopment, very similar to Hastings Commons. This is what prompted me to trial the business idea initially and enabled me to continue through some tough retail times, like Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

"During the last 7 years, my husband and I have been desperate to get out of London and to move somewhere a little calmer and closer to nature. We have been frequently visiting Hastings for the past 10 years or so, and I had fallen in love with the idea of life by the sea, so we relocated last January. With the shop in London, I pop down once a week to check in on everything, but you'll mainly find me in the Hastings shop now, my new home from home."

The boutique sells a carefully curated mix of design-led treasures, thoughtful gifts and everyday delights. It also offers clothing, beauty products, home decor, stationery, cards, children's games and toys, and edible treats, making it a one-stop shop. You can also order products online.

She said: "We absolutely love living here and have no regrets whatsoever about the move. People are so friendly, and I love the close-knit sense of community. There is so much going on all the time in terms of events and festivities."

After just six weeks of trading in the new shop, she tells me that local support has been fantastic and that she's already built up an established customer base there: "It was a mammoth effort getting it ready with my husband and I doing all the work. But as soon as we got the products on the shelves, did the final clean and drank a bit of fizz, we knew it had all been worth it. The trade so far has been brilliant in America Ground. It's super buzzy around here, and we're really happy. It's more than I could have hoped for."

The shop is open 6 days a week (closed on Tuesdays) between 10-5pm, and on Sundays between 12-4.

You can find out more information or order online at https://heliotique.com/

