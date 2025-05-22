A new inflatable park is set to open in Eastbourne this weekend inside the Beacon Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jumpin Fun will be opening inside the Beacon shopping centre on Saturday May 25.

The inflatable fun park located at the former site of Ninja Arena, will be opening on Saturday, May 24, and will be offering an opening weekend special of just just £5 per person for a one-hour bounce on May 24 as well as Sunday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new park will feature massive inflatable obstacle courses, slides, climbing challenges, and more.

A new inflatable park is set to open in Eastbourne this weekend inside the Beacon Shopping Centre. Picture: Staff

This is Jumpin Fun’s seventh park in the UK, which includes a site in Burgess Hill.

A spokesperson for Jumpin Fun added: “To make sure we could open in time for half term and provide something local for families to enjoy, we’ve launched using the inflatable previously operated by Ninja Arena.

"However, we’ll be adding new features and upgrades soon – and our mission is to create a fun, affordable, and exciting indoor experience that Eastbourne families will love.”