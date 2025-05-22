New inflatable park opening in Eastbourne shopping centre this weekend
Jumpin Fun will be opening inside the Beacon shopping centre on Saturday May 25.
The inflatable fun park located at the former site of Ninja Arena, will be opening on Saturday, May 24, and will be offering an opening weekend special of just just £5 per person for a one-hour bounce on May 24 as well as Sunday, May 26.
The new park will feature massive inflatable obstacle courses, slides, climbing challenges, and more.
This is Jumpin Fun’s seventh park in the UK, which includes a site in Burgess Hill.
A spokesperson for Jumpin Fun added: “To make sure we could open in time for half term and provide something local for families to enjoy, we’ve launched using the inflatable previously operated by Ninja Arena.
"However, we’ll be adding new features and upgrades soon – and our mission is to create a fun, affordable, and exciting indoor experience that Eastbourne families will love.”
