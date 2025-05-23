New Italian eatery opens in Hastings Old Town

Owned by Massimo Del Gaudio, the eatery offers a range of Italian classics that are freshly cooked to order.

His parents originated from Capri and started in the restaurant industry in the 1970s. For just over 15 years, Massimo, and his business partner at the time, owned the very popular Mo Mambo restaurants in Eastbourne.

Massimo said about his new venture: "We were brought up eating beautiful foods, and this is what I'd like to provide here: traditionally cooked Italian food in a beautiful beachfront setting.

"We use traditional recipes; we import our mozzarella from Italy, and we use 00-grade flour, a little bit of Italy on Hastings seafront."

He said they're part of the London Trader pub, so customers can order food and take it to the pub to consume. There's also a large outdoor seating area in front of Giustina's, and they offer takeaways.

The menu includes daily specials and Massimo imports fior di latte mozzarella, a fresh cow’s milk mozzarella, along with 00-grade Dallagiovanna flour for his hand made pizza dough.

"We use fresh pasta; everything is freshly made. We do spaghetti carbonara, and pacheri with salmon. Also, calamari and paninis, and so much more.

Our pizzas are just as they would be in Naples, so it's an authentic taste of Italy at Giustina's. It's food made with love and passion."

The opening times are 12-8pm, 7 days a week.

You can visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575953982607

