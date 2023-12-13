New Italian eatery set to open up in Eastbourne
Signor Panino is set to open at 8 Grove Road, the former premises of Roots, in mid-January.
The establishment, which promises to offer ‘a culinary journey of Italian delights’, is owned by Lorenzo Cinalli and Nelly Pricop – previous owners of Rostick in Terminus Road and renowned restaurateurs in the local area.
The menu will showcase a selection of Italian gourmet panini and lights bites for lunch and dinner, including curated charcuterie boards and a variety of antipasti.
It will also introduce the integral cultural tradition of the ‘aperitivo’, creating a moment to ‘unwind, socialise, and embody the true spirit of Italian hospitality’, according to the owners.
A spokesperson for Signor Panino said: "With a stellar reputation in the food industry since opening their first restaurant in 2016, Lorenzo and Nelly have become synonymous with culinary excellence, a legacy that extends its flavorful influence to Eastbourne and beyond.
"Their renowned establishment, Rostick, received accolades for its exceptional menu and elevated dining experience, making them beloved figures in the hearts of food enthusiasts.
"As they embark on a new venture, Lorenzo and Nelly invite you to join them on this exciting journey with the grand opening of Signor Panino.”
An exact opening day is still set to be finalised, but the eatery plans to offer free ‘delectable’ samples to passersby in the two days leading up to the official unveiling.
For further updates, sneak peeks and exclusive previews, follow: @signorpanino on social media.