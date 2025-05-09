New kiosk that sells healthy treats for dogs and cats opens in Hastings Old Town

The Woof Wag'n is situated in East Beach Street, near to the London Trader pub, and opened at the end of April. Shelley Plumb, the owner of the business, makes all of her own dog treats, which she said cats can enjoy as well. She said they are all home baked and made with natural ingredients, fresh fruit, vegetables and legumes. They contain no meat or dairy and are vegan friendly. There are grain-free options available and none of the products on sale contains rawhide.

Shelley said: "All of the treats are hand-made by me, all the fresh treats here, that is. Obviously they've got no additives, no preservatives and no added sugar. They're fine for cats too, I've got catnip bubbles as well, and I'll be adding some catnip to the treats very soon."

The Woof Wag'n also sells treats that are sourced from other suppliers and contacts that Shelley has made. She said those treats are also healthy options for pets and even the bone chews for large dogs are made with vegetables and are vegan friendly. There is a frozen range of stuffed vegetables and ice creams on offer too.

Shelley has three of her own dogs and explains how she came up with the idea to open a business selling healthy treats.

She said: "My dogs don't have any shop-bought food, I make all my food fresh for them, the treats and their daily meals. I don't like any of the preservatives, any of the additives that all the shops add, all the fat that's there. So everything's all natural for them. And, you know, the oldest dogs in the UK are fed a vegan diet.

"Because I used to make my own dog food all the time, I used to give it away to my friends and family, those that had dogs. And they said, well, you know, you should do it, you should sell it, there's a niche in the market. It's all healthy and low calorie, so, you know, why not?"

The unit is leased to Shelley by the London Trader. She said: "I know Steve, from the London Trader. He got rid of all the signs from the previous kiosk. I said, "oh, what are you doing with the units?" I then told him my idea, and he said, "Come down for a chat" and here we are today."

The Woof Wag'n is open Thursdays to Sundays but closes at 1.30pm on Fridays. The business will soon have its website up and running for online purchases and home delivery. In the meantime, you can follow The Woof Wag'n on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Their Facebook page can be found here https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574222488958

1 . The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. Photo: JL

2 . The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Photo: JL

3 . The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. The Woof Wag'n in East Beach Street, Hastings. Owner Shelley Plumb is pictured. Photo: JL