New light therapy centre in East Grinstead offers drug-free pain relief

A new therapy centre that offers non-invasive, drug-free pain relief has opened in East Grinstead.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:58 pm
LifeLight Massage Therapy Centre is at 79A High Street, East Grinstead

LifeLight Massage Therapy Centre, at 79A High Street, uses HealthLight Therapy systems with infrared and visible red LEDs, as well as massage.

“We are the first in the UK to use these products for our clients,” said LifeLight owner Sarah Mills.

She said: “The light treatment has no side effects, provides quick results, increases circulation and improves function.

“We have been trialling the HealthLight products for some time, and clients have seen great results.”

Sarah is a Chinese medicine masseur and physiotherapist with more than 15 years experience.

She also specialises in using light therapy to ease the effects of neuropathy, a condition often caused by chemotherapy.

Sarah said: "“Through experience, I understand the mental and physical pain and tiredness cancer patients experience, during and after treatment. My main aim is to help drive away fatigue and to relieve pain."

Visit www.lifelighttherapy.co.uk.

