New local business Be Actiiv: Discover your next favorite activity

Be Actiiv is a new App and Website offering information on a very wide choice of local activities, to people of all ages (kids to seniors) in the Crawley/West Sussex area.

Accessed by a user-friendly App and a comprehensive website, this free information service will make it easy for individuals to discover and participate in a whole range of previously untried activities.

Whether users are seeking new experiences, looking to stay active, or simply exploring their local communities, Be Actiiv will provide links to the individual organisations for the relevant joining details.

The Be Actiiv App, available for download on [App Store/Google Play], offers personalised activity playlists based on user preferences, location, and past activity history. Meanwhile, the Be Actiiv website, accessible at www.beactiiv.com, will enable users to explore activities in the local area and discover new opportunities for adventure, for all the family

A view of the easy to use website.

"We're excited to launch Be Actiiv and empower individuals to lead active lifestyles and explore their local communities," said Reece, Co-founder of Be Actiiv. "Our platform makes it easy for users to find activities they love and stay engaged in their surroundings."

Be Actiiv will officially launch on June 10th, bringing personalised activity recommendations directly to users' fingertips. When successfully rolled out in West Sussex, the App / Website will be extended to include many other areas , UK wide.

Local activity organisations wishing to be included in the list, should contact [email protected] or [email protected] for joining details .

Founders Reece Barton and Conor Cunningham are both Crawley lads.

Their journey began six years ago as personal trainers at Nuffield Health where they both started in the same month. They were both lucky enough to grow up playing and competing in a multitude of sports and we’ve been advocates for movement ever since.

Two years ago they co-founded Lifetime Performance Ltd, a performance coaching company committed to promoting health and activity. They have clients across the globe from the UK to Australia and we help prepare people for events and personal targets, from Triathlons to weight loss.