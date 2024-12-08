New London Gatwick restaurant showcases best of Sussex produce

As part of London Gatwick’s aim to showcase local produce and boost the economy, the airport has celebrated the opening of Sussex House Kitchen and Bar.

This latest opening builds on London Gatwick joining Natural Partnerships CIC’s Sussex Six campaign in April, pledging to increase local produce on shelves and menus.

The airport showcases 27 Sussex products – more than four times the initial commitment – alongside wines from Kent, while Surrey-based business Big Smoke Taphouse and Kitchen has a restaurant in the South Terminal.

The Sussex Six campaign is just one of several partnerships London Gatwick supports to continue to drive growth and will add to the almost £4bn the airport generated for the region in 2023.

Sussex House proudly serves 15 items from nine Sussex producers, including Silly Moo Cider, Sussex Bake’s sticky toffee pudding, and Bush Barn Farm’s elderflower and rhubarb cordial.

Passengers can also enjoy Sussex Garden London Dry Gin, distilled on-site at the world's first airport gin distillery.

Richard Lennard, economic partnerships manager, London Gatwick said: “This is a fantastic next step in our commitment to celebrate the very best of our local region.

“We are incredibly proud of the range of businesses and produce available on our doorstep, and are delighted to be able to bring that to a global audience of passengers travelling through London Gatwick, helping showcase Sussex to the world.”

Rachel Knowles, cider maker, Trenchmore Farm said: “We're delighted to be working with London Gatwick, supplying Sussex House Kitchen and Bar with Silly Moo Cider.

“We make the cider on our family farm just 12 miles south of Gatwick and we're proud our local airport is championing Sussex farmers and producers.

“Now we just need to go on holiday, so we have an excuse to stop by for a pint.”

Sussex House Kitchen and Bar, located before security in the North Terminal, opened last week and is operated by The Restaurant Group (TRG), who have become the 100th business to sign up to the Sussex Six campaign.

Full list of Sussex products in Sussex House Kitchen and Bar:

Silly Moo Cider – Trenchmore Farm (Cowfold, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Sussex House Ale – Hepworth Brewery (Pulborough, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Hepworth Blonde - Hepworth Brewery (Pulborough, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Conqueror Sussex Stout - Hepworth Brewery (Pulborough, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Sussex Premium Lager – Hepworth Brewery (Pulborough, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Sussex Premium APA – Hepworth Brewery (Pulborough, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Sussex Charmer Cheese – Bookham Harrison Farms (Rudgwick, Horsham District, West Sussex)

Folkington’s Premium Orange Juice (Arlington, Wealden District, East Sussex)

Folkington’s Premium Cloudy Apple Juice (Arlington, Wealden District, East Sussex)

Fitz Sparkling English Wine – Divergent Drinks Limited (Worthing, West Sussex)

Sticky Toffee Pudding – Sussex Bakes Limited (Chichester, West Sussex)

Ouse Valley Piccalilli – Ouse Valley Foods (Ringmer, Lewes District, East Sussex)

Ouse Valley Marmalade – Ouse Valley Foods (Ringmer, Lewes District, East Sussex)

Elderflower and Rhubarb Cordial – Bush Barn Farm (Robertsbridge, Rother District, East Sussex)

Sussex Garden London Dry Gin – London Gatwick (West Sussex)