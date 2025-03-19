New-look and new taste at Newhaven attraction’s revamped Coffee Pod
The new facility at Paradise Park in Newhaven is offering a delightful range of hot and cold drinks, alongside a tempting selection of sweet and savoury treats.
Located within the heart of the PlayZone, the new Coffee Pod is already receiving rave reviews from guests, who love the convenience and quality of the offerings. “Whether it’s a freshly-brewed coffee, a refreshing iced beverage, or a comforting hot chocolate, there’s something to satisfy every craving”, says Coral Charman from the Avis Road attraction.
In addition to an extensive drink menu, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious Purbeck ice creams, hot pastries, traybakes, and mouth-watering cookies—perfect for a quick snack or a leisurely treat while enjoying everything Paradise Park has to offer.
“We’re thrilled with the enthusiastic response from our visitors,” said Alex Magni, Paradise Park’s Attractions Manager. “Our goal was to enhance the guest experience by providing high-quality refreshments in a convenient and inviting setting. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to continue serving up delicious options for all.”
The new-look PlayZone Coffee Pod is already welcoming guests looking for a delightful pick-me-up; whether stopping by for a quick energy boost or relaxing with a tasty treat, this new addition is becoming a favourite among families, friends, and visitors of all ages.