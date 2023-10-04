A new-look sports bar with its own signature lager has launched in Worthing, with a grand opening filled with live music and tasty treats.

A team of five investors is behind the Venue5 and they relaunched the bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club on Sunday. Picture: Venue5

Venue5 offers a unique setting combining a love of sport with a relaxed, sociable atmosphere. The bar features multiple screens displaying live sport, ensuring enthusiasts can catch all the action while enjoying a drink.

A team of five investors is behind the Venue5 and they relaunched the bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club on Sunday, starting with a private afternoon event for members before opening to the public in the evening.

The team said: "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we've received for our grand opening. We've worked tirelessly to create a space where everyone in Worthing can come together, whether it's for a quiz, live music, sports, Future events or simply enjoying drinks with friends and family. Venue5 is truly a place for everyone."

Venue5 has its own signature lager as well as Guinness on draught. Picture: Venue5

Members took part in a quiz, which was a resounding success, then the doors were opened to all, with live music from Known to Cause and food from The Wheels Good Food Company.

The team said: "At 6pm, Venue5 opened its doors to the general public, transforming into a vibrant hub of activity. The main attraction of the evening was the live performance by the popular local band, Known to Cause. Their energetic tunes had the crowd singing along, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The band had charismatic stage presence and talented musicianship."

The food bus offered a diverse menu, from burgers to vegetarian delights, setting a high standard for future catering at Venue5.

The team said: "The grand opening of Venue5 Sports Bar represents a significant step forward in Worthing's entertainment offerings. With its unique blend of sports, live music, and great drink selection.

Live performance by popular local band known to Cause. Picture: Venue5

"But Venue5 doesn't stop at great music and delicious food, it also boasts a top-of-the-line pool table that promises endless hours of entertainment. Whether you're a seasoned pool enthusiast or a casual player looking for some fun, the pool table at Venue5 is sure to be a hit. Grab a cue, challenge your friends, and enjoy some friendly competition while savoring your favourite drinks from the bar.