More than 80 new jobs will be created when the new M & S Foodhall opens at the Ashdown Business Pa later this year.

Hundreds of applications have been submitted to the popular retailer to fill the positions which will will help support the 15,000 sqft Foodhall in East Sussex.

The new recruits will fill in jobs across the store – from customer assistants, to bakers and operations roles, ahead of the opening later this year.

Store manager, Gavin Boddy, who has worked for M&S for four years and is leading the exciting store opening and recruitment drive, said: “Our local community is at the heart of M&S, so to be able to create new job opportunities for local Uckfield residents is truly fantastic. We have worked hard to find and train the best applicants from the local area for the wide variety of roles that were available, including bakers, and customer assistants. We have identified some great candidates, and we can’t wait for the local community to meet them when we open the doors later this year.”

The new recruits will fill in jobs across the store – from customer assistants, to bakers and operations roles, ahead of the opening later this year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

As well as creating 80 new jobs, the new-look M&S Foodhall store represents a significant investment in East Sussex’s local economy and follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest c.£500 million in its store rotation programme, creating over 3400 new jobs nationwide.