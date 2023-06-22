New Mexican restaurant in Eastbourne enjoys busy start to life in the town

The founder of a new Mexican restaurant in Eastbourne said the business has been busy since opening two months ago.

El Changarro opened in the Tally Ho Lounge in Church Street towards the end of March after originally operating as a food truck in Hastings and offering takeaways from the site earlier in the year.

Khalesh Ali, who started the business with his wife Catalina, said: “We are very happy. We cannot believe our luck. Although it is not the best time to open a restaurant, everyone says we must be mad, we have been filling up every weekend. Literally every week we have big bookings.

“It has been so busy sometimes we have been turning off the takeaway order machine.”

The restaurant has been so popular Mr Ali, who has been a cook for more than 30 years, said there is a chance they may have to hire a new chef.

He added: “It has been amazing [the reception from residents]. Really, really amazing. Most of the people come in because it has been recommended. It is all about word of mouth.”

Mr Ali said he wanted to cook Mexican food as his wife is from the country and he has visited on many occasions – including to work with a local chef.

Mr Ali added: “The food is so colourful and vibrant and with the spices you can work with it was a no brainer.”

The chef explained that the couple has struggled in the past to find authentic Mexican food in the UK.

He said: “We want to teach people that Mexican food is so much more than tacos, burritos and quesadillas.”

The couple already has tamales – which is a dish made of dough from soaked corn which is steamed in a corn husk or banana leaves – on its menu and is hoping to offer more soups and ceviches in the future.

Mr Ali, who ran the Mexican food truck in Hastings for two-and-a-half year, said the couple was offered the site by his former boss.

He said: “All my life I have always wanted to have my own restaurant but I have never had the funds to do it.”

