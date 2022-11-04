Sharon Leppard (The Great Little Farmers Market CIC), Kate Rowbottom (Chairman Horsham District Council), Paul Berry (Billingshurst Parish Council).

The Billingshurst Artisan Market in the Six Bells Car Park in the village centre was officially declared open by Horsham District Council Chairman Kate Rowbottom and the chair of Billingshurst Parish Council Paul Berry.

It is set to make a regular appearance every third Sunday of the month with the next market taking place on Sunday November 20 – a perfect opportunity for some Christmas shopping.

The market is managed by The Great Little Farmers Market CIC and is supported by a licence and initial funding to help with promotional materials from HDC.

The new artisan market in BIllingshurst

The first market was a great success, with exceptional feedback received from both traders and the public.

Jonathan Chowen, leader at HDC and cabinet member for the local economy, said: “Local outdoor markets are crucial in helping town and village centres thrive. They support new business start-ups to test their products and services in a retail environment, as well as offering outlets for local producers.

“Communities also benefit as they are contributing to the District’s economy when they buy locally sourced produce at local market stalls – so it’s a win, win all round.

“I am delighted that we have this new market in Billingshurst and that the first trading Sunday was such a great success. Do come along and check it out, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

Like all markets, Billingshurst Artisan Market provides local entrepreneurs the opportunity to ‘get offline’, sell their products in-person and obtain valuable face-to-face feedback from the public which can prove vital for growing a business.

From fresh vegan doughnuts, tasty bagels and locally produced beer to handmade crafts and gifts, the market offers a wide range of artisan food and produce with something unique for everyone. Keep an eye out for pies, vegan brownies, and more exciting products.

Sharon Leppard, of The Great Little Farmers Market CIC, who manages the new market, added: “I really look forward to building on this first event. Supporting our local businesses is so important and I feel very positive about the November market.”