New outlet Diamonds Factory comes to Brighton

SHW, on behalf of a private client, has secured a new five-year lease with Neve Jewels Limited trading as Diamonds Factory at 26b North Street in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an off-market transaction, Neve jewels, a global leader within the diamond jewellery space - established in London - has taken the 325 sq ft retail unit as part of its expansion.

Neve Jewels operates across three brands: Diamonds Factory; Austen Blake and; Sacet. One of the fastest growing companies in Europe, Diamonds Factory currently has boutiques in London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, and will now be opening its doors in Brighton as its first store outside of London in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHW’s Alexander Denning says: “With our strong market knowledge in the South East retail sector we were aware of the requirement of Neve Jewels and proactively approached one our clients who had a shop due to be vacant, which matched the retailer’s requirements. We were subsequently instructed to act on behalf of the landlord to negotiate terms with the tenant off market and following swift legals, are pleased to see this transaction now completed.”