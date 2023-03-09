A business in Selsey has announced that is has formally taken over another former shop.

T and T Fruits formally took over the The Fruit Basket and Pet supplies store in Selsey on March 1.

In a statement, Marie Coward from T and T fruits said: “We have taken ownership of The Fruit Basket, and because we have managed it for one year already, the staff are still the same. “It was just to say that the PET SHOP has now been incorporated in the main shop, and where the pet shop was, we will be housing garden equipment and accessories.

"We currently have plant pots in there, but we’ll be stocking garden tools and other items for those outside spaces very soon.”

Keith Glew, the former owner of the Fruit Basket said: “We have had a fantastic time over the years serving you lovely people off Selsey many off whom have become good friends of ours, We want to thank each and everyone of our customers for there support that you have given us over the years and wish Tony and Marie all the best for the future.”

