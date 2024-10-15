Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has further expanded its growing family team with the appointment of experienced partner Marie Stock.

With more than 17 years’ post-qualification experience, Marie has joined Mayo Wynne Baxter from Knights in Brighton, where she was a senior associate acting on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and families.

She also has considerable experience dealing with high-net-worth financial matters, often advising clients who have business assets, multiple properties, inherited wealth and valuable pensions.

As a senior member of the family team, Marie will continue to support clients with complex legal matters including divorce, financial remedies, separation agreements, pre-nuptial agreements, child arrangements and cohabitation disputes.

Marie, who will be working predominantly out of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s Brighton office, said: “The move to Mayo Wynne Baxter marks an exciting new chapter and important step in my career.

“What drew me in was Mayo Wynne Baxter’s commitment to a positive working environment. great culture and strong values, and I am looking forward to using my local knowledge and connections to help grow the business, particularly in the Brighton and Lewes markets, while also expanding my reach to high-net-worth individuals in the wider Sussex region.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter has been providing legal advice for more than 150 years, and has hubs in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, East Grinstead, Lewes, Peacehaven, Seaford and Storrington. The firm’s family team now comprises seven solicitors and four fee-earning paralegals.

Grant Parker, partner and head of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s family team, said: “With a wealth of experience and an excellent local reputation, Marie’s appointment bolsters our commitment to providing clients with top quality family law expertise from the very best legal minds Sussex has to offer.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to seeing her cement our presence in the Brighton and wider Sussex markets.”