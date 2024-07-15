New peer networking group comes to Hastings, supporting local business owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Created under the RISE Hastings programme, which is a project funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to support Hastings’ businesses and create local economic growth, the GAIN Growth and Innovation Network launched in May, and has already seen huge success among participating business owners.

Spearheaded by local business support organisation Let's Do Business Group, who are undertaking the RISE Hastings programme in partnership with Southern Housing, Education Futures Trust and Hastings Borough Council, the GAIN Growth and Innovation Network brings together several local business owners to meet and talk about topics and the most pressing issues to them while doing business in the town.

For the first cohort meeting of the GAIN Growth and Innovation Network on May 22, Let’s Do Business Group Business Manager, Emily Wright, brought together several members of the Hastings business community to meet at Bottle of Hastings – covering topics like Imposter Syndrome, with expert mindset coach Kiera Chapman, also based in Hastings, leading discussions.

With a twist on traditional networking and peer networks, the programme curriculum is steered by participants – who decide together what topics and challenges they want to work through, before being joined by expert guest speakers for lively and interactive sessions.

The inaugural meeting of the GAIN Growth and Innovation Network at Bottle of Hastings, May.

Run monthly over six months, the programme aims to create meaningful connections for local business people; bringing them together to bond over shared challenges, and to inspire growth and resilience.

Since the launch of the programme, participating businesses have made new allies in their endeavours to grow and thrive in Hastings - and there are already calls for the programme to continue and expand.

If you run a business in Hastings, you can now register your interest for the next cohort of the GAIN Programme on the Let's Do Business Group website https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/gain-innovation-network