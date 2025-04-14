Cafe Joon opened on Tuesday, April 8, serving smoothies, alcohol-free drinks, sandwiches, cakes and more – all inspired by Persian cooking.

Even the coffee blend, supplied by a local roastery, incorporates the rich flavours.

Described by co-owner Heidi Jabbari as a ‘passion project’, the cafe was born out of a desire to strengthen connections with the local community.

Heidi is half Persian, half Danish and grew up in Eastbourne. She’s travelled all over the world and has worked multiple careers – but has chosen to return to the Sunshine Coast for her newest venture.

“I feel like there is a real sense of community building [in Eastbourne],” Heidi said.

"We’re really hoping to build a community where people can come in, work, and meet people who are likeminded.

“I didn’t want it to feel like a restaurant or an event to come here, I wanted it to be somewhere you came everyday to try something a little bit different.

"We want to be able to have lots of people in, trying food that they’ve never tried before, and understanding how to use Persian flavours in their food.”

Heidi runs Cafe Joon with her cousin Lina Jabbari, an influencer and chef who specialises in healthy food and Persian cooking.

Heidi added: “The idea was that we wanted to bring Persian flavour into a much more casual setting.

“I think Persian food is becoming more and more popular, but I don’t feel like there’s enough focus on the flavours that Iranian food has.

"It’s not spicy, it’s more aromatic and quite zesty. We wanted to try and bring those flavours in a little bit more.

"Also the idea of the Middle East not having an alcohol culture. The innovation that goes into alcohol here, in the Middle East we put into our soft drinks.”

The team at Cafe Joon are also hoping to hold events for local groups and networkers in the future.

"I wanted this space to be a platform for others to shine,” Heidi added.

"I feel like this is a bit of a passion project because I love people being able to work on their strengths and showcase themselves.”

Cafe Joon is located at 12 Pevensey Road.

