An empty unit The Buttermarket building in North Street could soon be home to a new business.

A planning application (23/00064/FUL) has been submitted to Chichester District Council this week for a tearoom to set up shop in unit four of the iconic grade II* listed building.

The site was formerly home to Patisserie Valerie which shut its doors for the last time in July 2019 after the company collapsed into administration. But new life could be breathed into the building as Joanna’s Boutique Tearooms hopes to make alterations to the shopfront.

The business has another shop just off Storrington High Street which was established in 2015. The Storrington branch is described as 'opulent’ with chandeliers and other beautiful ornaments.

The Buttermarket in North Street, Chichester

Concluding in its design and access statement to the authority, MH Architects wrote on behalf of Joanna’s Boutique Tearoom: “The unit has been empty and advertised for lease for over 4no years, we strongly believe the improved and more attractive shop frontage will benefit the new tenant. The proposal seeks to enhance the viability of the commercial activities within the Buttermarket building. We believe that the proposed amendments to the scheme are of a relatively minor nature and would not have a deleterious effect on the fabric and appearance of this Grade II* listed building.

“The proposals will provide a huge economic benefit to the businesses and Chichester itself. The works proposed are wholly appropriate to the building and context, and we therefore humbly ask that the District Council approve the application.”

A determination deadline has been set for March 8.