New pop-up space will help 'build back Bognor' says Council leader

The POP!, which is set to give artists, creators and businesses in Bognor Regis an open-plan, affordable space in which to promote their services, played host to an informal open-evening yesterday (February 14).

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) said the space, which will start hosting businesses from February 21, represents another step forward in Bognor's development.

"(The space) already has bookings through to the summer. It's got people wanting to sell stuff, people wanting to do exhibitions. I think it's really exciting," he said.

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) outside the POP! in Bognor Regis

"I was sitting in the town hall today and I looked down the road to this building and it was literally popping. It's bright and vibrant and what it's saying is 'Bognor Regis is here'. The Prime Minister likes to say 'Build Back Better', well I say 'Build Back Bognor'.

"You've got the Place St Maur development happening over the road. You've got the Regis Centre refurbishment, you've got the sunken gardens, and we're going to be looking into the future of the arcade as well. This is a fantastic time for Bognor Regis."

The new space is a joint venture between Arun District Council and the Bognor Regis BID, representing three months of hard work and planning.

For BID Co-ordinator Heather Allen, all those man-hours have paid off.

"The sense we're getting is that there's a lot interest," she said.