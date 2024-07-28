New Post Office opens in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
A new Post Office has reopened in the town at a new premises after closing in 2023.

The Post Office in Hampden Park, has relocated to Paperlane on Brassey Avenue.

The new branch opened on Friday, July 26.

The previous Post Office operator at 33 Rosebury Avenue, Hampden Park, resigned and the branch closed at the location in June 2023.

A new Post Office has reopened in the town at a new premises after closing in 2023. Picture: Post Office

Hampden Post Office is now based inside the convenience store that also sells, cards, stationery and confectionery.

The branch will operate from 7am to 10pm seven days a week.

These opening hours are almost treble the length of the previous branch.

Emily Clive, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Hampden Park as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that our customers will continue to use this service.”

