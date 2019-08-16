New post office opens in Newick following tragic death of postmaster

A new post office has opened in Newick following the tragic death of postmaster Terry Coombs.

Mr Coombs was postmaster at Newick Post Office in Allington Road for 27 years, but the branch closed in May 2017, after his tragic death.

Newick Drive Post Office has opened at Newick news and General Store. Picture: Google Street View

A new branch – known as Newick Drive Post Office – has opened at Newick News and General Store in Newick Drive and is open seven days a week.

Andy Healey, Post Office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to the area and the branch is open even longer hours than before making it easy and convenient to visit.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

It has an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks. Car tax renewal is also available at the branch.

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 7am – 7pm; Sunday: 9am – 12.30pm.

READ MORE: A-level results: Seaford Head School students secure spots at Oxford University

Heathfield man who paid friend £1,000 to take blame for speeding is jailed