New post office to open in Crawley

A new post office is set to open in Crawley.

A brand new post office is to open at Hobbycraft Crawley, Unit 2A County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, on Tuesday, November 25 at 1pm.

It will be known as County Oak Post Office. Personal and business customers can also do their everyday banking.

Customers can also post letters and parcels including Royal Mail, Parcelforce, EVRI and DPD and collecting and returning online shopping items.

Other services include bill payments, dollars and euros on demand and pre-order for other currencies and Post Office Travel Card. Western Union money transfer will also be available.

The service will be a local-style branch with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

Post Office services will be available: Monday – Friday: 9am – 6pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm; Sunday: 12noon – 4pm.

This offers customers 53 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of services in the area at Langley Green and North Road.

Adam Shillcock, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand-new Post Office will ensure that people in the County Oak area have easy access to our services.”