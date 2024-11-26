New prize for Chichester law students

Law students at the University of Chichester will now have the opportunity to compete for the prize of a work placement at Stowe Family Law, helping to bridge the gap between study and practice.

The highest-performing student in the third-year Family Law module 2024/25 will be offered the chance to spend time working at Stowe Family Law’s Portsmouth office, where they will gain an insight into the practical workings of a legal practice.

During the two-day placement, the student will have the opportunity to:

Shadow experienced family solicitors to observe how they handle client consultations, case management and legal proceedings.- Attend meetings and discussions, acquiring a first-hand view of the client-centred approach required in family law.- Gain an understanding of case preparation, including reviewing documents and researching legal points.- Learn about the daily operations of a leading family law firm, offering insights into the collaborative work environment and supporting roles.

The placement aims to provide a comprehensive introduction to the profession, supporting the student to increase their understanding of legal practice.

A spokesperson for Stowe Family Law said: “We believe this initiative will serve as a meaningful recognition of student achievement while offering practical support for their future career. It also reflects Stowe Family Law’s commitment to nurturing talent and building strong connections with academic institutions like the University of Chichester.”

Dr Amy Elkington, Programme Coordinator for Law, said: “The University of Chichester Law Department is committed to bringing learning to life and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our students, so we are delighted by the opportunity provided by Stowe Law.”

The law courses at Chichester were ranked 1st out of 112 universities in the NSS (National Student Survey) 2024. For more information on the law degrees offered by the University of Chichester, go to www.chi.ac.uk/law.

www.stowefamilylaw.co.uk/offices/portsmouth.