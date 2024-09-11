A new café, restaurant and bar has officially opened its doors on Eastbourne seafront.

‘Glass House’ located at Royal Parade, opened its doors on Tuesday, September 10.

Formerly known as the Pavilion Cafe, the premises changed its name after being taken over by the Eastbourne publican Shoes Simes — owner of the Dewdrop Inn, The Eagle, and The Rainbow — in August 2022.

Glass house will offer brunch, which includes sweet and savoury toast, a range of eggs benedict's as well as vegan and traditional breakfasts, from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dinner, which includes a variety of small plates as well as large main meals such as Grilled Hake and Porcini Ragu, will be served from 5pm to 9pm, seven days a week.