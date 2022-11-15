A new restaurant with a vintage look is set to open in East Grinstead this month.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is opening Carlo Lounge at Unit E on Queen’s Walk on Wednesday, November 30.

The ‘retro-inspired retreat’ will feature heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling, stripped wooden floors, vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, artwork and pendant lighting.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming East Grinstead residents to Carlo Lounge.”

Carlo Lounge is set to open in East Grinstead on Wednesday, November 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo Lounge is set to partner with East Grinstead Foodbank and donate 50p from every burger sold and 20p from every coffee sold during its first month of trading.

The establishment will offer a varied all-day menu featuring tapas, salads, buttermilk fried chicken, and vegan and gluten-free options. There will also be a selection of games, books and colouring pencils for youngsters with a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

Full and part time roles are available. Visit https://thelounges.co.uk/jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes just one month after the opening of the colourful new Francisco Lounge at 90/92 South Road in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, October 19.