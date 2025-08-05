New restaurant opens in Hastings town centre

Owned by Charlie Durling and his partner Jade Holdaway, the new restaurant opened on August 6 and is situated at Lacuna Place, in Havelock Road.

My first impression on walking in was how large and eye-catching the dining room is, with its clean and sharp decor, natural light, and the feeling of space, rather than feeling crammed in - the bar is huge. Charlie tells me that they can seat up to 150 people in the dining area, and he's very enthusiastic about this new venue and the future ahead after expanding from two to three establishments.

Charlie explains how they found the site: "We had a look around, we found a couple of venues, it just didn't fit, didn't fit us. So we came across this, we found it completely empty and we thought "fantastic we can build the walls, we can put what we want where we want". My chefs have come from the Bexhill branch, and they know exactly what they're doing. So I'm overseeing it all. But yeah, they're cracking on. They're making all the food, and we're going to get some good pictures of it and get it advertised on social media."

Charlie started as a chef at the Cooden Beach Hotel and worked there for around 14 years until deciding to branch out on his own, which is when he launched The Bistro, at The Sackville, on Bexhill seafront around 6 years ago. From there, the business grew and soon they opened The Lounge in Devonshire Road, Bexhill. The new Hastings’ restaurant is their third venture, and all three hospitality venues now come under The Lounge Group concept.

Asked about what makes them different to other eateries, Charlie added: "I think it's completely different here. We deliver delicious cocktails. They're unique, and our food is very modern. There are certain things on the menu that people can design themselves."

They offer a large selection of freshly cooked starters, mains, and small plates. The company's concept is all about sharing good food and drinks with family and friends, a place where everybody is welcome.

Charlie mentions that their bottomless brunch is very popular with customers, which is every Friday from 7-9pm and Saturdays from 3-5pm: "We do a bottomless brunch. We started that in Bexhill, the Devonshire Road branch, and it's just increasingly got busier and busier. We're going to move it into Hastings, a much larger area, and hopefully, a lot of people will like it. The bottomless brunches include unlimited cocktails, unlimited Prosecco and unlimited beer. We do that for £44.95, and they get two sides, two dishes of food as well.

"We're going to do themed events as well, like we've got the 80s, we have reggae, we have 90s, and we're just about to bring in the ABBA one as well, but yeah, we'll keep changing it as we go."

For the next few weeks, Charlie will be helping in the kitchen but will then move between branches, overseeing the business and ensuring smooth operations. Asked about whether they have any more plans to expand, he added: "With this one now opened, we'll see how it goes for a couple of years, but you never know. I never sit still. We might branch over to Eastbourne or Brighton, but we'll see how it goes. And then we'll go from there."

The Lounge is open Wednesday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 12-3pm/5-11pm, Saturday 12-11, and Sunday 12-10pm, with food available until 9pm all days.

For more information or bookings for all three restaurants, visit https://www.theloungegroup.co.uk/

