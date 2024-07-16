New restaurant set to open in Eastbourne announces opening date

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
The opening day for a new restaurant in Eastbourne has been announced.

Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne, a seafood restaurant, will open its doors at midday on Friday, July 26.

The restaurant will operate at Enterprise Centre. Dishes will include fish and chips, pan fried fillet of sea bass, and a ‘Pebbles Beach Burger’.

Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne is the sister restaurant of the original Pebbles on the Beach which operates on Bexhill Promenade.

As part of its opening day, the restaurant is also holding a special competition. People who like, share and tag a guest on Facebook will have a chance to win a meal on its opening weekend.

