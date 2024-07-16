New restaurant set to open in Eastbourne announces opening date
The opening day for a new restaurant in Eastbourne has been announced.
Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne, a seafood restaurant, will open its doors at midday on Friday, July 26.
The restaurant will operate at Enterprise Centre. Dishes will include fish and chips, pan fried fillet of sea bass, and a ‘Pebbles Beach Burger’.
Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne is the sister restaurant of the original Pebbles on the Beach which operates on Bexhill Promenade.
