Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The opening day for a new restaurant in Eastbourne has been announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne, a seafood restaurant, will open its doors at midday on Friday, July 26.

The restaurant will operate at Enterprise Centre. Dishes will include fish and chips, pan fried fillet of sea bass, and a ‘Pebbles Beach Burger’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pebbles Kitchen and Wine Bar Eastbourne is the sister restaurant of the original Pebbles on the Beach which operates on Bexhill Promenade.

As part of its opening day, the restaurant is also holding a special competition. People who like, share and tag a guest on Facebook will have a chance to win a meal on its opening weekend.