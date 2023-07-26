A new restaurant is set to open on Bognor Regis seafront in September.

The exact date is unconfirmed, but the restaurant website said punters can look forward to ‘miles of sea views’ and ‘responsibly sourced food’ when the grand opening is announced.

Dubbed The Landing Place, projected opening hours are currently visible on the eatery’s website www.thelandingplace.co.uk and suggest the restaurant will be open from 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Have you read?

The Landing Place website. Photo: The Landing Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep the restaurant running, owners are looking to hire a range of front of house and kitchen staff: “While we do value prior experience, we believe that motivation and a desire to enhance skills in the leisure industry are equally critical,” the website says.

There are also opportunities to join the team as a chef. Owners are looking for someone to create ‘an exceptional dining experience for Bognor Regis locals and visitors from far and wide.”