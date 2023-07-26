NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

New restaurant set to open on Bognor Regis seafront later this year

A new restaurant is set to open on Bognor Regis seafront in September.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST

The exact date is unconfirmed, but the restaurant website said punters can look forward to ‘miles of sea views’ and ‘responsibly sourced food’ when the grand opening is announced.

Dubbed The Landing Place, projected opening hours are currently visible on the eatery’s website www.thelandingplace.co.uk and suggest the restaurant will be open from 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Have you read?

The Landing Place website. Photo: The Landing PlaceThe Landing Place website. Photo: The Landing Place
The Landing Place website. Photo: The Landing Place
Most Popular

Loan approved for council to buy vacant Bognor Regis sites at Waterloo Square

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To keep the restaurant running, owners are looking to hire a range of front of house and kitchen staff: “While we do value prior experience, we believe that motivation and a desire to enhance skills in the leisure industry are equally critical,” the website says.

There are also opportunities to join the team as a chef. Owners are looking for someone to create ‘an exceptional dining experience for Bognor Regis locals and visitors from far and wide.”

To apply, send your cv and cover letter to [email protected]