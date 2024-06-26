Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New River Retail submitted a planning application this month for the partial demolition of buildings and the removal of canopies at The Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill.

Application DM/24/1465 is to implement planning permission DM/19/3331, which was approved by Mid Sussex District Council in July 2021.

This previously approved application in 2021 was for the demolition of the multi-storey car park, public library and offices. It was also for the conversion of existing buildings and erection of new buildings for more retail space, residential units, car parking, a multi-screen cinema, a bowling alley, a gym, a hotel and more.

People can view the latest application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/24/1465.

The Martlets Shopping Centre site in Burgess Hill

A covering letter from WSP in the application said: “This application seeks to confirm that the works carried out at the site in relation to the demolition of the existing canopies have implemented the planning permission ref DM/19/3331.”

It confirmed that the development has been lawfully commenced, saying: “Material operations comprising development with Section of the Act (Town and Country Planning Act 1990) were undertaken at the site from Tuesday 21st May 2024, following discharge of all relevant pre-commencement conditions. The development has therefore been lawfully commenced.”