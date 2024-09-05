New sandwich shop in Littlehampton has been a sell-out success in its first month

​​Littlehampton families are loving the new sandwich shop in Wick, with many days seeing the shelves completed sold out in its first month.

Bakeaway opened at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, on Monday, August 5, selling a range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes.

Owner Sophie McGee and her staff, who include her two sisters, have been rushed off their feet.

Sophie said: "I never thought it would be like this. We have had so many people saying how happy they are, because there is nothing like it in Wick."

The first few days were sell-outs and others have followed. Sophie said they were 'a crazy and amazing couple of days'.

Sausage rolls and cakes have been declared 'amazing' and 'incredible' by the many customers.

The milkshakes, priced at £3.25, went down so well, Sophie decided to expand the range from strawberry, vanilla, gingerbread, chocolate, Biscoff, banana and Oreo to include a Grimace-style blueberry shake, Kinder Bueno, coffee, bubblegum and white chocolate and raspberry.

Bakeaway is also now offering afternoon tea at £25, sandwich platters and cake platters for any occasions, made to order.

Sophie said the shop had been very busy and she thanked everyone who had popped in.

She has drawn on the experience of her stepfather, Peter Pritchard, who ran The Moathouse Café in Arundel for 27 years.

She first looked at taking over the premises of Wick Television, next to The Flower Shop, nine months ago but issues with the roof had to be sorted out first.

Sophie, who was born and bred in Littlehampton, is baking some of the goods on site and bringing in other items from a Bognor Regis baker.

She has two tables out the front, so people can sit with their food and drink, and is also offering a takeaway service.

Bakeaway is open 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturday.