A hobby shop with nearly 40 years of history in East Sussex has come to Polegate.

In Perspective started out in Hastings around 40 years ago, moved to Bexhill in the 90s, Eastbourne in 2020, and now it’s moved to Polegate.

Owners Ray and Jo Burchartz took over in 2014. Jo said: “Over the years what started as a small but well-stocked art supply shop has evolved into a treasure trove for artists, crafters and model makers of all ages and stages to get supplies and inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now on Polegate High Street In Perspective is an art shop, a craft shop, a model shop and a picture framing shop - your one stop place for everything creative. Polegate has the feel of a small town and is a friendly community. We knew there were a lot of art and craft groups in the area who would appreciate the types of things we sell. We also wanted to be back out on the high street where we could see and be seen.”

New shop comes to Polegate: ‘One-stop place for everything creative’ – Jo and Ray Burchartz

You could assume that online retailers could put small independent shops like In Perspective out of business. However, Jo says people still want the more personal in-person experience. She said: “We know from experience and talking to our customers that many artists and creative people prefer to come into a shop, to have the experience of browsing through real products, seeing the colours and the range and interacting with a real person who can answer questions about the products. Also it is instant - they can come in and take home their purchase right there and then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another reason people like to come into our shop is that they never know what they might find that they didn't know they needed/wanted!! That is how In Perspective is different, we are real people, with real physical products, not just an inanimate website.”

In Perspective is moving with the times though and now has its own website for people to buy products online. Jo said: “We intend to keep the same feel on our website as in our shop, that it is run by real people who customers get to know and trust us, available to answer questions by phone or email if needed. We are a UK-based business with a real shop, not just an impersonal online site.”

In Perspective also has a picture framing service, runs craft classes, and is planning demonstrations for later this year. Jo said: “Having these interactive activities are so much better in person and have always proved popular. I think a lot of people now crave doing things with others and rather than being restricted to a screen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New shop comes to Polegate: ‘One-stop place for everything creative’ – Jo and Ray Burchartz

The store opened in Polegate on March 11 and a week in Jo said: “We feel really welcomed by the community and other local businesses both through groups and posts online and in person. Our first day was amazing with so many people excited to come in and support us and that has continued throughout the week.

“We have many loyal customers who still come over from the Bexhill area, first to Langney and now to Polegate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad