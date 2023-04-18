The nail salon, called Gloss, is based at St Andrews Market, in Waldergrave Street and opened on April 8.

Aimee Whatford, owner, said: “I've worked in the nail industry for five years and I'm about to qualify to teach. This year I entered The British Hair and Beauty Awards and I'm a finalist for Nail Technician of the Year and Creative Artist of the Year, which I'm thrilled about.

“Having initially worked from home and later in a successful salon I was keen to set up a space with a my own creative input.

Aimee Whatford by her new salon, Gloss

“I saw the new owner of St Andrews Market had allowed local creatives free run of the market until the end of October and when the opportunity arose to take on a unit I thought I had something great to offer to the area, as I provide a unique service offering high-end nail art.

“Gloss operates against the conveyor belt culture of other salons with a focus on nail care, professional only products and a personally tailored service.

“The salon is a temporary pop-up space until the end of June when a permanent location will be secured. Until then I look forward to being part of the market vibe and meeting new clients.