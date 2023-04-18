Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

New shop opens in Hastings

A new shop has opened in Hastings town centre.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

The nail salon, called Gloss, is based at St Andrews Market, in Waldergrave Street and opened on April 8.

Aimee Whatford, owner, said: “I've worked in the nail industry for five years and I'm about to qualify to teach. This year I entered The British Hair and Beauty Awards and I'm a finalist for Nail Technician of the Year and Creative Artist of the Year, which I'm thrilled about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having initially worked from home and later in a successful salon I was keen to set up a space with a my own creative input.

Most Popular
Aimee Whatford by her new salon, GlossAimee Whatford by her new salon, Gloss
Aimee Whatford by her new salon, Gloss

“I saw the new owner of St Andrews Market had allowed local creatives free run of the market until the end of October and when the opportunity arose to take on a unit I thought I had something great to offer to the area, as I provide a unique service offering high-end nail art.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Gloss operates against the conveyor belt culture of other salons with a focus on nail care, professional only products and a personally tailored service.

“The salon is a temporary pop-up space until the end of June when a permanent location will be secured. Until then I look forward to being part of the market vibe and meeting new clients.

"Gloss offers all aspects of nail enhancements and will be offering brow and waxing services in may. People can see prices and book at glosshastings.booksy.com.”

Related topics:Hastings