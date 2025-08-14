New shop set to offer high-end specialty coffee in Burgess Hill after Lancing success

A coffee shop is set to expand this summer by bringing its signature specialty coffee to Mid Sussex.

Tamp & Grind, which opened its first store in Lancing in 2023, is opening its new coffee shop at 133 London Road, Burgess Hill, on Sunday, August 24.

The shop will be run by co-owners Adam Moseley, 38, formerly a firefighter in London Fire Brigade, and Max Filleul, 33, formerly a soldier in the Parachute Regiment.

Adam explained that his Lancing shop was opened in partnership with hardware and builders merchants Gardner and Scardifield, who own the premises.

Co-owners Max Filleul and Adam Moseley

He told the Middy: “I used to have a little mobile tuk-tuk, and that’s what I was doing alongside my job in the fire service. Then when I decided to jump into it full time, Gardner and Scardifield gave me the opportunity of doing a shop with them.”

Adam said Gardner and Scardifield also own the new premises in Burgess Hill, so Tamp & Grind’s upcoming shop will be attached to them but still have its own front door and separate space.

Max said: “I met Adam through my cousin a few years ago and we got on really well. Then Adam gave me the opportunity to come onboard to the Burgess Hill shop. I think the stars just aligned with me leaving the military and Adam wanting to open the new place at the same time. We’re very much of a similar mindset and standards.”

As an independent business, the pair are passionate about ‘doing things properly’. Adam said Tamp & Grind’s ‘speciality coffee’ approach focuses on quality over quantity.

Tamp & Grind's new coffee shop will open at 133 London Road, Burgess Hill, on Sunday, August 24

He said: “We weigh every single shot from grinding it to pulling it. So when the actual espresso comes out we weigh it. We use speciality grade beans too, which are graded above 85. It basically means that the standard of coffee is very high.”

He added that the baristas serving are highly trained and skilled, which results in a much higher quality product when ‘everything is put together’. Their equipment is top of the range too.

Adam said: “I think a lot of people haven’t actually experienced specialty coffee.” He said new customers would say the coffee ‘was like nothing they’d had before’ when they first tried it.

The new shop will also offer brownies and locally sourced pastries. Adam and Max are excited to become part of a whole new community and to build relationships in the area, while creating welcoming hub for residents and visitors.

Visit www.tampgrind.co.uk to find out more or follow the business on Instagram @tampgrindcoffee.