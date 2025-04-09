New shop set to open in Crawley: Here's how you can claim a free pretzel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new pretzel shop is set to open in Crawley.

Auntie Anne’s – ‘the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel brand’ – has announced the grand opening of its newest store at County Mall Shopping Centre this Saturday (April 12).

Members of the public have been invited to the grand opening, which will see free pretzels given away between 11am and midday.

The event – which begins at 10.45am – will also feature a giant pretzel pulling ceremony.

The new store in County Mall Shopping Centre, will offer a variety of freshly-baked pretzels, pretzel dogs, and other delicious snacks, providing a new go-to spot for visitors.

The new store is the brands 43rd store in the UK & Ireland and the first opening for 2025.

The store will be opened by new franchisees Bukky and Dapo.

Auntie Anne’s UK & Ireland managing director Max Burton said: “We’re so proud to be opening our 43rd Auntie Anne’s store here in Crawley’s County Mall.

“It’s an exciting milestone for us as we continue to grow across the UK, and we can’t wait to share our freshly baked pretzels with the local community.”

This launch comes at a time of record growth for Auntie Anne’s UK & Ireland with many more openings planned throughout 2025 and an ambitious target of reaching 50 stores by the end of the year – a major milestone in the brand’s expansion.

Auntie Anne’s began as a single stand selling handmade pretzels and fresh-squeezed lemonade at a Pennsylvania farmer’s market. It has since become the ‘largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise in the world’.

Stay updated with the latest news and promotions by following Auntie Anne’s on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X and LinkedIn – @auntieannesuk.