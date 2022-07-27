New shop with links to 'First Dates' star opens in Eastbourne

Moss Bros, the men's suits and formalwear specialist, opened in the Beacon on July 23.

One of the company's style ambassador's can normally be found on Channel 4's First Dates – Fred Sirieix.

He said: “When you’re front of house meeting customers every day, there are some things that are really important. The first thing, of course, is to smile. But you also have to be well turned out – it shows your guests that you care; it’s a way of showing respect.”

Moss Bros has come to Eastbourne

A Moss Bros spokesperson said: “It's very early days but we have been overwhelmed by the response so far.

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to all the team that helped us open the store – they have done an amazing job.”

CEO Brain Brick said: ”We are delighted to have opened the door on our Eastbourne store and creating jobs. For us and our customer the route to market must be a combination of stores and online that reflect the ways that people want to shop with us today.”

The company opened two stores in London this month and will open one in Brighton in September.

Mr Brick said: “As you would expect, these stores will carry our complete tailoring offer, from formalwear hire to off-the-peg, ready-to-wear through to one-of-a-kind custom-made bespoke suiting that is complimented by our own range of casualwear.