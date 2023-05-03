Cobra Coffee will be opening a new Starbucks store at the former Newmarket Inn on the A27 between Brighton and Lewes, and they are looking for staff.

There will be around 15 part time and full time jobs available. A store manager will be hired on 40 hours per week. Shift supervisors, full time or part time will be hired to work from 16 to 32 hours per week. Full time and part time baristas will work from 8 hours to 32 hours per week.

A spokesperson for Cobra Coffee said: “We will be holding a recruitment event on Friday 5th May at the Lewes Job Centre from 9.30am - 4.30pm. Applicants would need to register via the Lewes Job Centre, in Medwyn House, Mountfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Lewes in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

Cobra Coffee are opening a new Starbucks at the former Newmarket Inn on the A27 between Brighton and Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 8,150sqft building with a substantial car park for 55 vehicles sits on a site of more than an acre on the busy A27, Old Brighton Road, with up to 31,000 vehicles passing daily.

Two miles from Lewes, the highly visible building is also just 1.75 miles from Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s Amex Stadium in Falmer and located in an area known as Ashcombe within the South Downs National Park.

The new branch is being made ready to open on a date yet to be announced. But the Cobra Coffee run Starbucks on London Road, Brighton, started trading last month and created 10 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, visit jobs.cobracoffee.co.uk

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad