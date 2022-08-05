The store, which is located in a new residential development at the back of Waitrose’s car park, is the retailer’s 203rd shop.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “We’re excited to continue growing the Majestic estate, with the opening of our newest store in Haywards Heath, to bring more wine expertise to the already booming English Sparkling area.

“We’re confident that the new opening will provide a positive offering to the Haywards Heath community, helping residents to discover new wines, beers and spirits in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly way.”

Specialise wine retailer Majestic has opened a new store in Haywards Heath

Majestic said it aims to capitalise on growth in the homegrown wine industry and said the new store will create five jobs in the area, managed by Johnny Vickers moving over from Majestic Bangor.

All new Majestic colleagues are provided with WSET qualifications as one of Europe’s largest wine educators.

A Majestic spokesperson said: “The new Haywards Heath store is expected to see record sales of the homegrown fizz sold within its first weekend – with hundreds of bottles due to fly off shelves – as part of a wider pattern of growth in the category.”

Mid Sussex is home to leading names of English Wine like Nyetimber and Bolney, both of which will be stocked at the new store.

Majestic is inviting customers to try a glass of English Sparkling during the new shop’s opening weekend.

The store features tasting counters and click-and-collect services.