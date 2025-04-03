New study reveals Brighton ranks 2nd as worst in the UK for fire safety

By Katie Smith
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Running a business is a complex endeavour with plenty of challenges and many things to consider. Those with a physical presence have even more to consider, like security measures and fire safety.

New research from Spy Alarms, security and fire systems experts, uncovered that more than half of UK businesses only invest in security systems, neglecting potentially life-saving measures.

The data revealed that 59% of businesses invested in CCTV, intruder alerts and access control, but only 39% invested in fire security. This is highly alarming, considering the average cost of a fire to a business is £78000 – not taking into account potential health and emotional factors, or legal consequences.

But, which locations invested more in security than fire last year?

Businesses in Tunbridge wells have invested the most in security, with 272 business focusing on this. However, despite a focus on security as a whole, just 39 focused on fire security, despite its importance. Brighton holds the second-biggest deficit, with just 56 business investing in fire security compared to the 261 security systems installed.

Area Security Fire Total Difference
Tunbridge Wells 272 39 311 -233
Brighton 261 56 317 -205
Bromley 174 13 294 -161
Medway 195 35 187 -160
Canterbury 176 49 230 -127
Redhill 94 18 225 -76
Reading 67 12 189 -55
Kingston upon Thames 61 12 112 -49
Croydon 62 22 79 -40
Dartford 61 28 73 -33

High-risk business types

Whilst fire safety should be a priority for all businesses with a physical presence, for some, it should be one of the highest. Government data shows that certain business types are more at risk for fire than others:

Business Type Fire Risk Percentage
Industrial 24%
Food & Drink 19%
Retail 17%
Hotels 8%
Hospitals 7%

Reasons for Fire Safety Neglect

According to Spy Alarms, the main reasons for businesses neglecting their fire safety, are:

  • Financial constraints: Investing in fire safety can be a significant expense for businesses, which is why many do not consider it a priority, despite the potential catastrophic consequences.
  • Lack of knowledge: Especially new business owners might be unaware of legal requirements and the implications of missing fire safety measures.
  • Insufficient internal processes: Implementing and maintaining fire safety systems requires maintenance, and employees need to be trained. Some companies don’t have processes in place to implement this, or don’t see the value in setting them up.

Andrew Fowler, Fire System Specialist at Spy Alarms emphasises the importance of fire safety: “As we've all become aware of in recent years, a well-thought-out fire plan, including sufficient and maintained systems, extinguishers and an evacuation plan supported by training, are absolute non-negotiables.”

“While costs may be a concern, we offer site visits to determine the most suitable systems for our customers, from a set-up and budget perspective. It’s crucial to put expenses for these systems into perspective by comparing them to other operational costs and considering the potential losses and consequences of a fire incident.

Fire safety should be a top priority for all businesses, especially those in the identified high-risk industries. Potential losses and health risks outweigh the initial investment in fire safety systems.

Please find further information here: https://www.spyalarms.co.uk/cost-of-uk-business-fires/

