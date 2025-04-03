New study reveals Brighton ranks 2nd as worst in the UK for fire safety
New research from Spy Alarms, security and fire systems experts, uncovered that more than half of UK businesses only invest in security systems, neglecting potentially life-saving measures.
The data revealed that 59% of businesses invested in CCTV, intruder alerts and access control, but only 39% invested in fire security. This is highly alarming, considering the average cost of a fire to a business is £78000 – not taking into account potential health and emotional factors, or legal consequences.
But, which locations invested more in security than fire last year?
Businesses in Tunbridge wells have invested the most in security, with 272 business focusing on this. However, despite a focus on security as a whole, just 39 focused on fire security, despite its importance. Brighton holds the second-biggest deficit, with just 56 business investing in fire security compared to the 261 security systems installed.
|Area
|Security
|Fire
|Total
|Difference
|Tunbridge Wells
|272
|39
|311
|-233
|Brighton
|261
|56
|317
|-205
|Bromley
|174
|13
|294
|-161
|Medway
|195
|35
|187
|-160
|Canterbury
|176
|49
|230
|-127
|Redhill
|94
|18
|225
|-76
|Reading
|67
|12
|189
|-55
|Kingston upon Thames
|61
|12
|112
|-49
|Croydon
|62
|22
|79
|-40
|Dartford
|61
|28
|73
|-33
High-risk business types
Whilst fire safety should be a priority for all businesses with a physical presence, for some, it should be one of the highest. Government data shows that certain business types are more at risk for fire than others:
|Business Type
|Fire Risk Percentage
|Industrial
|24%
|Food & Drink
|19%
|Retail
|17%
|Hotels
|8%
|Hospitals
|7%
Reasons for Fire Safety Neglect
According to Spy Alarms, the main reasons for businesses neglecting their fire safety, are:
- Financial constraints: Investing in fire safety can be a significant expense for businesses, which is why many do not consider it a priority, despite the potential catastrophic consequences.
- Lack of knowledge: Especially new business owners might be unaware of legal requirements and the implications of missing fire safety measures.
- Insufficient internal processes: Implementing and maintaining fire safety systems requires maintenance, and employees need to be trained. Some companies don’t have processes in place to implement this, or don’t see the value in setting them up.
Andrew Fowler, Fire System Specialist at Spy Alarms emphasises the importance of fire safety: “As we've all become aware of in recent years, a well-thought-out fire plan, including sufficient and maintained systems, extinguishers and an evacuation plan supported by training, are absolute non-negotiables.”
“While costs may be a concern, we offer site visits to determine the most suitable systems for our customers, from a set-up and budget perspective. It’s crucial to put expenses for these systems into perspective by comparing them to other operational costs and considering the potential losses and consequences of a fire incident.”
Fire safety should be a top priority for all businesses, especially those in the identified high-risk industries. Potential losses and health risks outweigh the initial investment in fire safety systems.
Please find further information here: https://www.spyalarms.co.uk/cost-of-uk-business-fires/