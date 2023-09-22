BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

New supermarket to open in Eastbourne town centre this weekend

A new supermarket in Eastbourne town centre is hosting an opening event this weekend.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dem Food Centre in Grove Road is celebrating its opening tomorrow (Saturday, September 23).

In June a plan was approved conditionally to make alterations to the existing shopfront of what was formerly Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans suggested that inside the supermarket there would be be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food. The application also indicated that the store would have areas for a bakery and butcher.

Most Popular
The proposed front of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portalThe proposed front of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal
The proposed front of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

Tarik Genc and Furkan Yilmaz from the business said: “We aim to not only provide the community with exceptional products, but also strengthen the bonds within our community.”

They added: “In a unique initiative, we will also have representatives from local organizations that provide food assistance to those in need [at the opening event]. We believe in fostering connections within our community, and this event provides an excellent opportunity for these representatives to meet and collaborate with our food supply partners, building bridges for a stronger, more supportive community.”

In July Kadir Akan from Dem Shish in South Street said Dem Food Centre was a project from some of the restaurant’s team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “This project will open a new page in the supermarket industry from the day it opens. We're proud to say that the creators of this project are our team members, who we've worked with for so long.”

Mr Akan said Dem Shish ‘inspired and motivated’ the creation of Dem Food Centre.