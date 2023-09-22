New supermarket to open in Eastbourne town centre this weekend
Dem Food Centre in Grove Road is celebrating its opening tomorrow (Saturday, September 23).
In June a plan was approved conditionally to make alterations to the existing shopfront of what was formerly Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium.
Plans suggested that inside the supermarket there would be be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food. The application also indicated that the store would have areas for a bakery and butcher.
Tarik Genc and Furkan Yilmaz from the business said: “We aim to not only provide the community with exceptional products, but also strengthen the bonds within our community.”
They added: “In a unique initiative, we will also have representatives from local organizations that provide food assistance to those in need [at the opening event]. We believe in fostering connections within our community, and this event provides an excellent opportunity for these representatives to meet and collaborate with our food supply partners, building bridges for a stronger, more supportive community.”
In July Kadir Akan from Dem Shish in South Street said Dem Food Centre was a project from some of the restaurant’s team.
He added: “This project will open a new page in the supermarket industry from the day it opens. We're proud to say that the creators of this project are our team members, who we've worked with for so long.”