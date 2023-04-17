Edit Account-Sign Out
New Sussex animal rescue charity shop opens in Uckfield

A new charity shop has opened in Uckfield today (April 17), with all proceeds going to a Sussex animal rescue.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare’s new shop has opened up in the High Street and will be selling items to raise funds for its animals.

It is the second charity shop owned by the rescue organisation, with the existing shop situated at the rescue centre in Ringmer.

The shop stocks womenswear, menswear and children’s wear, accessories, homeware, toys, books, CDs, DVDs, bric-a-brac and much more.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has opened a new charity shop in Uckfield.

A spokesperson for the charity, which cares for up to 400 animals each day, said: “Make sure you pop in and browse for a bargain – all proceeds go towards helping injured and unwanted animals in need at Raystede.

“The Raystede shop team would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell to help raise funds for the animals.

"These can be dropped off at the shop during opening hours.”

The shop is open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am - 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Located at 130 High Street, TN22 1QR, the building has easy access and parking close by.

The spokesperson added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our brand new Raystede charity shop and being part of the Uckfield community.”

The charity is also appealing for people to volunteer in the new shop, with roles including a fashion and accessories assistant, and a book department assistant.

Flexible shifts are available and full training will be provided.

For more information, and to apply, visit: www.raystede.org/volunteer or call: 01825 840242.

