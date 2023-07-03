NationalWorldTV
New sweet shop set to open in Eastbourne

A new sweet shop is opening in Eastbourne tomorrow (July 4).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

My Candy Land is opening its doors in Grove Road and will sell ‘a little bit of everything’ including traditional sweets and American candy.

‘A huge selection’ of pick ‘n’ mix will be on offer, as well as fudge, slush puppies and freshly-made candyfloss.

Owner Michael Holland, who has lived in Eastbourne for 14 years, is taking on the new venture alongside being his usual job as a landscaper. He said he can ‘already feel [the business] will be a major success’.

Michael Holland, owner of My Candy Land.Michael Holland, owner of My Candy Land.
Despite this, Mr Holland said he ‘almost gave up’ while setting up the business after someone else had taken the premises in Grove Road.

He said: "It’s been really hard, if I’m honest, but the result has definitely been worth it.”

The shop will be open seven days a week and will have longer opening hours to begin with.

My Candy Land is situated at 54 Grove Road, BN21 4UD.

