New takeaway chicken shop could open in Eastbourne

Pepe’s Piri Piri – a franchise with more than 220 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates – has submitted a planning application for an internally illuminated sign on a shop f ront in the town centre.

The application, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, concerns the premises at 197 – 199 Terminus Road, which was previously occupied by Odyssey Fish & Chips.

Pepe’s specialises in flame-grilled piri piri chicken and offers six ‘exclusive’ flavours – including lemon and herb, mango and lime and extreme inferno.

Currently, its nearest store to Eastbourne is located in Tunbridge Wells.

Its website states: “We love chicken. We love it so much that we want all our customers to experience fresh grilled piri piri chicken which is freshly prepared to eat in or for you to take home.

“Our menu is freshly cooked and infuses the taste and flavours which are specially created for Pepe's.”

For more information, see application reference 250181 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

