Plans has been submitted for a new takeaway to come to Hailsham.

The new hot takeaway would be converted from an empty storage unit on Diplocks Way in the town.

The planning statement says: “Since 2016, Unit 12 has been unoccupied not offering much to Hailsham.

"The area is an amazing location for a takeaway especially in regards to the unit resembles a takeaway layout.

The new hot takeaway would be converted from an empty storage unit on Diplocks Way (pictured) in the town. Picture: Google Maps

"As can be seen the takeaway area will be serviced close proximity to many other businesses.

"The Takeaway will look to employ up to four staff members further providing additional jobs to the district.”

The application also seeks to install a new extraction ventilation system as part of the new takeaway.

