New takeaway planned at unused storage unit in Hailsham
The new hot takeaway would be converted from an empty storage unit on Diplocks Way in the town.
The planning statement says: “Since 2016, Unit 12 has been unoccupied not offering much to Hailsham.
"The area is an amazing location for a takeaway especially in regards to the unit resembles a takeaway layout.
"As can be seen the takeaway area will be serviced close proximity to many other businesses.
"The Takeaway will look to employ up to four staff members further providing additional jobs to the district.”
The application also seeks to install a new extraction ventilation system as part of the new takeaway.
The planning statement added: “The canopy will be installed at a sufficient height that enables a good working environment for staff using the cooking facilities, while being sufficiently low enough to capture all odours and steam generated by the food cooking.”
