The shop is at 8 Church Road and stocks the full range of Totally Wicked products.

Store manager Leah Tasker told the Middy: “We do disposables, we’ve got kits, we’ve got liquids, we’ve got everything you need. We also offer a recycling service so if you’ve got any that you need recycled bring them in.”

“It would be great to see you,” she added. Visit www.totallywicked-eliquid.co.uk to find out more.

A new Totally Wicked vaping store has opened in Burgess Hill

The shop also offers on-street parking at the front with a car park around the corner.

A spokesperson at www.totallywicked-eliquid.co.uk said the Burgess Hill store’s staff are ‘friendly, professional and knowledgeable’.

They said: “This is your one-stop shop for vaping supplies. Whether you’re looking to make the switch from tobacco for the first time, or you’re used to more advanced devices, we have a large range of products that you can try, making sure you find the right device to suit your style. In addition to all of our hardware, spares and accessories, we carry a comprehensive range of e-liquids in a multitude of different flavours and strengths, many of which are available for you to sample in our store.”

Totally Wicked is one of leading vape companies in the UK and has an online store too. It is a member of the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) and customers must be over the age of 18 to purchase their products.