New village manager for Faygate retirement community

Amanda joins the team with over 30 years’ of experience working in the hospitality industry. Having held hospitality roles in London, the Channel Islands and the USA, as well as owning and operating three successful restaurants for nearly 20 years, Amanda has vast knowledge of the industry.

Operated by later living provider Inspired Villages, Durrants is set in an idyllic location amongst 30 acres of private parkland with its own lake. The village is home to 171 cottages and apartments, with central facilities, including a gym, relaxation pool and lake pavilion.

As village manager, Amanda aims to inspire her team and has exciting plans in the pipeline for the village and restaurant.

Durrants has appointed Amanda Heath as its new village manager

