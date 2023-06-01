New Wired Sussex CEO to champion regional digital economy

Wired Sussex has appointed CEO Iain McKenna to lead the non-profit membership organisation as it supports media, digital and technology businesses in the region.

McKenna joins Wired Sussex with extensive leadership experience, having worked in management roles for media businesses including Bauer Media, Heart FM, Original 106 FM and as Global Radio’s regional managing director for the south.

Plans for the organisation include leading an era of increased collaboration, as Wired Sussex continues to act as the voice for Brighton, Hove and Sussex’s growing media, digital and tech economy, on a regional and national level.

McKenna said: “Wired Sussex has the potential to provide a real boost to the economy in our region, as we develop an exciting business ecosystem, develop talent, skills and promote innovation.

“The Sussex region is considered in the top ten areas for tech in the UK, despite its relative size. We are already punching above our weight, but there is so much more we can do as we boost our investment infrastructure and raise our profile nationally.

“This region has developed into a hub for digital, media and tech industries and here at Wired Sussex we are looking forward to forging partnerships with businesses and organisations across the county as we build on the strength of our combined reputation, proving that we are stronger together.”

Wired Sussex’s head office is based in Brighton at The FuseBox in New England Street, but the organisation supports businesses and freelancers working in the digital, media and tech sectors across Brighton, Hove, East and West Sussex.

The FuseBox is Wired Sussex’s innovation centre, which serves as a hub for digital innovators, tech visionaries and creative technologists and provides workspace, facilities, opportunities and expertise.

Founded in 2013, The FuseBox provides a home to Brighton Immersive Lab and the 5G Brighton testbed, as well as generative artists, creative technologists, fashion designers, filmmakers and developers working in virtual and augmented reality.

Wired Sussex acting chair Sophie Davies-Patrick said: “Iain’s impressive leadership experience working for major media corporations and his passion for collaboration will help Wired Sussex to champion the media, digital and tech economy in Brighton, Hove and the wider Sussex area.

“We are so excited that Iain will be leading our organisation as we work together to grow our audiences, support our members and boost the regional economy.”

Wired Sussex helps its members access talent, workspaces, investment and clients.

It also runs recruitment, training and internship services.