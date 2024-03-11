New Worthing care home Tarring Manor officially opened with community celebration

With the purpose-built home being situated next to Tarring Park, on the site of former care home The Priory, staff have been working hard to be part of the community in Worthing.

Julie Mason, director of operations, said: "We have a wonderful home here. It's light, it's full of technology to enable our residents to have the best possible quality of life and independence, and enjoy and be happy.

"Resident care is our priority. That is our utmost to achieve and we want to do it with a sense of fun, with a sense of enjoyment, working with partnerships, otherwise it's just a building. We want a community within this building.

"At Tarring, we have been so privileged that you have allowed us to be a part of your community. It means an awful lot to us and we just love every minute of it. It's what we want, we want to be part of the Tarring community."

Links have already been made with a walking group, a nearby nursery and Worthing Table Tennis Club, which will be running sessions in the lounge.

Home manager Karen Grainger said: "We are very proud of Tarring Manor. We are very proud of our building. We have an amazing team here."

Owned by Caring Homes, Tarring Manor opened for residents in October last year. Sir Peter had joined staff on the roof of Tarring Manor for the topping out ceremony in November 2022 and was pleased to return to unveil a plaque at the official opening.

Sir Peter said: "Obviously, it is the residents who make the place great but the people who come together to achieve tasks, to build a team and recognise every individual, whether you are staff or you are resident or you are part of the community, is one of the great things."

Working with Friends of Tarring Park, customer relations manager Conrad Bool has agreed to host the Tarring Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Parade at the home on Sunday, March 24, at 11.45am.

