New Year spike in demand for home care

When families get together for festive gatherings, they often see a change in a loved one’shealth, cognitive ability or general disposition, particularly if they haven’t seen each other fora long time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That has led to families having to consider care options and resulted in a seasonal rise in client enquiries for local home care company Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Owner Simon McGee said: “For many of us, Christmas is when we spend more time with family members than usual. We might notice mum is more forgetful than last time she visited and is repeating stories. Or perhaps dad has lost weight and is off his food?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It might be that an older loved one is talking about how little they see friends these days and is struggling with loneliness.

Submitted article

“For many families, job number one for the new year is to get professional care.”

Home Instead is looking to recruit more care professionals to meet this rise in demand.

Simon said: “Those coming onboard and joining as care professionals aren’t just starting a new job, they’re acting as a lifeline for local families. There are few roles more rewarding than a job in care and it won’t be long before you realise how much of a difference you’re making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We match care professionals to clients based on similar interests and personality traits; it’s no surprise that so many of them become genuine companions.

“Our new recruits needn’t worry if they don’t have previous experience in care. We provide full training and ongoing support that will stand you in excellent stead to make it possible for an older adult in the local area to live well at home.”

Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis has been open for eight years and employs care professionals who help older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.