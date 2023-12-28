New Year spike in demand for home care
That has led to families having to consider care options and resulted in a seasonal rise in client enquiries for local home care company Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis.
Owner Simon McGee said: “For many of us, Christmas is when we spend more time with family members than usual. We might notice mum is more forgetful than last time she visited and is repeating stories. Or perhaps dad has lost weight and is off his food?
“It might be that an older loved one is talking about how little they see friends these days and is struggling with loneliness.
“For many families, job number one for the new year is to get professional care.”
Home Instead is looking to recruit more care professionals to meet this rise in demand.
Simon said: “Those coming onboard and joining as care professionals aren’t just starting a new job, they’re acting as a lifeline for local families. There are few roles more rewarding than a job in care and it won’t be long before you realise how much of a difference you’re making.
“We match care professionals to clients based on similar interests and personality traits; it’s no surprise that so many of them become genuine companions.
“Our new recruits needn’t worry if they don’t have previous experience in care. We provide full training and ongoing support that will stand you in excellent stead to make it possible for an older adult in the local area to live well at home.”
Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis has been open for eight years and employs care professionals who help older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.
For more information on the services provided or to find out about joining the team, call 01243 884111 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/chichester