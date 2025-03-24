Newhaven attraction’s train driver vacancy could be perfect for rail enthusiast

What could be the dream job for a railway enthusiast has just been advertised by a Newhaven garden centre.

Family-run paradise park is looking for a part-time train driver to operate its miniature railway round the gardens.

“Passionate about bringing joy to people of all ages?”, asks the Avis Road business. “We’re looking for a friendly and responsible train driver to operate our beloved miniature railway.”

The job entails operating the locomotive and taking the train safely around the track. There’s also a need to engage with passengers to ensure they have a fun experience on the train.

Full training will be given as there are some safety checks to carry out, so a responsible and safety-conscious individual with a friendly and outgoing personality will be ideally suited. Some basic mechanical knowledge will be an advantage but is not essential. More important is previous customer service experience.

More details are on the attraction’s website https://bit.ly/48udESV